LONDON, July 4 Africa-focused mineral sands producer, Sierra Rutile, said it remained on track to achieve 2013 production targets after it operated in line with expectations for the second quarter.

Rutile production, used to make titanium, increased 23 percent on the same period last year, with record production achieved in June, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sierra Rutile said earlier this year it expects to produce 125,000 tonnes of rutile in 2013.