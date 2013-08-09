FREETOWN Aug 9 At least six homeless people
sleeping under a bridge in the heart of Sierra Leone's capital
Freetown were crushed to death early on Friday when the bridge
collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rain, the country's
police inspector general said.
The Jimmy Bridge, heavily used by both vehicles and
pedestrians, collapsed between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. (0200 and 0300
GMT). Six bodies were recovered, all of them homeless people who
had been sleeping under the structure.
Inspector General Francis Munu said more victims were
believed to remain trapped under the wreckage and the death toll
from the accident was likely to rise.
Rescue efforts continued throughout the day under a
torrential downpour.
"We feel sorry for those who lost their lives and are
investigating to make sure this does not happen again," he said.
The West African nation is now in the midst of its rainy
season and landslides are commonplace in the hilly, seaside
capital, where roads and infrastructure are often poorly
maintained.
(Reporting by Nina deVries; Editing by Joe Bavier and Sandra
Maler)