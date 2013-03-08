* $1 million from Gates-backed NGO said to be misused
* Country's top doctor indicted
By Tommy Trenchard
FREETOWN, March 8 Sierra Leone's anti-graft
commission has indicted 29 state employees - including the
country's top doctor - for corruption, most of it linked to the
misuse of funds from a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed
vaccine provider, officials said on Friday.
The GAVI Alliance put on hold some $6 million in grants late
last year after an internal audit found more than $1 million
already disbursed for the impoverished West African nation's
health sector had gone missing.
Chief Medical Officer Kisito Daoh and five other doctors
were all charged on Thursday with 22 counts of misappropriation
of GAVI funds, a spokesman for the Anti-Corruption Commission
(ACC) said, adding that more indictments were expected.
Most of the other 23 civil servants indicted were also
charged in connection with the GAVI investigation.
"We cannot make society perfect. But we are sending the
right signals," spokesman Shollay Davies said.
Daoh was one of 10 health ministry officials suspended last
month by President Ernest Bai Koroma after the ACC announced it
was launching an investigation into the disappearance of the
GAVI funds.
"This just goes to show the government is serious about
corruption. The government is giving (the ACC) a free hand to do
their work," Koroma's spokesman Unisa Sesay told Reuters.
The GAVI Alliance, which aims to improve access to
immunisation in the world's poorest countries, was launched in
2000 with a $750 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation. It has disbursed more than $27 million to Sierra
Leone's government since 2001.
GAVI said irregularities, which included undocumented
expenses, cash disbursements with no documentation and
overcharged procurement costs, occurred from 2008 to 2011.
It is requiring that the government reimburse the missing
funds before it releases the frozen grant money.
After Sierra Leone's 1991-2002 civil war the West African
state had some of the world's worst health statistics. In
response donors poured in funds. But allegations of corruption
have dogged such efforts.
Niger also arrested about 20 doctors late last month on
suspicions they had embezzled $1.5 million donated by GAVI
between 2007 and 2010.
(Reporting by Tommy Trenchard; Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrew
Roche)