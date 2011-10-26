FREETOWN Oct 26 Travellers in Sierra Leone are
often impressed by the new, smooth highways built by foreign
donors in the West African nation -- but they are as amazed by
the wreckage from traffic accidents scattered along the way.
In a country where enormous foreign aid spending has often
produced few tangible results, new roads connecting the capital
to major provincial towns are real achievements and a boost to
the economy by significantly cutting journey times.
But the new highways are believed to have fuelled a surge in
accidents and deaths as inexperienced drivers in poorly
maintained vehicles speed up, prompting calls for better safety
standards for vehicles and stricter enforcement of road rules.
"There has been an increase in accidents, definitely," Abou
Bakarr Amara, director of road safety and enforcement at Sierra
Leone's Road Transport Authority, told Reuters.
Sierra Leone authorities do not have reliable historical
data on traffic accidents. In 2009, 2,204 traffic accidents were
reported in which 216 people died.
Road deaths receive less coverage than diseases such as AIDs
and malaria in Africa but traffic accidents exact a heavy toll,
with the World Bank estimating 70 percent of 1.17 million roads
deaths worldwide each year take place in developing countries.
The cost of these deaths is estimated at $100 billion per
year -- or twice the amount these countries receive in aid.
Andrew Pearce, chief executive of the Global Road Safety
Partnership which campaigns to cut road deaths in poor nations,
said the situation highlights a wider issue with infrastructure
projects in Africa where the benefits of development can be
undermined by other factors.
He said four elements are needed for a safe road system --
the road itself, driver training, vehicle maintenance and trauma
provision.
He said often only the first of these factors was considered
and donors should conduct "life-cycle risk analyses" before
building new roads.
"We are building the road but without incorporating the
safety features and training and education," said Pearce.
In Sierra Leone, the European Union and the World Bank have
spent about $200 million combined on road building and
rehabilitation since a 1991-2002 civil war devastated the
country's infrastructure.
This has provided a boost to the economy with, for example,
a new highway linking Freetown to the second biggest city, Bo,
cutting the journey time from about a day to three hours.
But previously the poor state of roads acted as a kind of
crude speed limit for driver who are often untrained and many
illiterate, unable to read road signs.
Although police regularly set up checkpoints, they are often
more focused on extracting bribes than cracking down on
overloaded or speeding vehicles.
"When the roads were bad, people slowed down as otherwise
they'd ruin their vehicles," said Sama Gamanga, corporate
secretary of the Road Transport Authority.
Sierra Leone, like many African countries, is a repository
for vehicles considered too old in wealthier countries. The
vehicle licensing body does not inspect cars thoroughly before
issuing paperwork.
Vijay Pillai, the World Bank County Manager in Freetown,
acknowledges road deaths are a problem in Africa, but says this
is "a phase" that Sierra Leone needs to go through.
"I hope we are not questioning the rationale for improved
highways - the country needs it," he wrote in an email. "But now
the country also needs better safety and compliance standards
for vehicles and better driving practices."
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Belinda Goldsmith)