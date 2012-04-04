* Koidu Holdings mulls possible public listing
* Ex-junta chief: concession awarded for fighting rebels
* Mining being expanded, gems sold at Tiffany's
* Some locals says they have not felt benefits
By Simon Akam
KOIDU, Sierra Leone, April 4 Sierra Leone's only
pit diamond mine has come far from its origins as wartime booty
presented to mercenaries by a grateful military junta.
Seventeen years and several changes of ownership later,
Koidu Holdings is selling gems in outlets such as U.S. jeweller
Tiffany & Co. and considering a possible public listing, which
could raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund expansion.
While burnt-out houses surrounding the mine in the eastern
town of Koidu serve as a reminder of the West African country's
11-year civil war, which claimed some 50,000 lives before it
ended in 2002, Koidu's managers see the operation as a success
story that augurs a better future for Sierra Leoneans.
"Conditions and the circumstances were completely different
then from what they are today," said Chief Executive Jan
Joubert, who is directing a $200 million expansion to more than
quadruple output by July.
"The way we do things is an example of the way things could
and should be done in Sierra Leone," Joubert told Reuters. The
company has been owned since 2007 by billionaire Israeli diamond
trader Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources.
Joubert said a possible IPO was under discussion but
declined to comment on media reports that Koidu is considering a
flotation in Hong Kong, which would raise up to $400 million in
the first listing there of an African company.
Industry analysts say a Hong Kong listing could attract
strong interest from capital-heavy Chinese investors keen for
exposure to Africa, even while the volatility typically
associated with diamond shares puts off others.
"China is the fastest growing new consumer market for
diamonds in the world," said Peter Major, mining consultant at
Johannesburg-based Cadiz Corporate Solutions.
"And the Chinese are just a lot more prepared to invest in
Africa than the Americans and the Europeans."
PAYMENT FOR FIGHTING REBELS
Koidu operates the country's only operating kimberlite
diamond mine, which involves deep underground excavation into
diamond-bearing rock.
Managers and local defenders say it is helping develop the
community in the town, where Lebanese-owned diamond-buying
houses dominate the streets.
Koidu Holdings currently provides 2,707 jobs, including
1,039 permanent positions and 1,668 contractors. That's out of
Koidu's population of over 80,000 in 2004, when the UN and EU
funded a census, and the population is likely to have increased
since then.
Some locals say they have not seen their lives improved.
"They have taken all the land where we used to get diamonds, and
we have not got any benefit," said 44-year-old Khomba Fillie.
Sierra Leone's civil war was partially funded by "blood
diamonds", which individual miners sifted from mud and gravel by
using shovels or bare hands.
According to former junta leader Valentine Strasser, the
Koidu concession was awarded in 1995 by the National Provisional
Ruling Council junta as a part-payment to military contractor
Executive Outcomes (EO), via its investment arm Branch Energy,
for its help in fighting Revolutionary United Front rebels.
EO was composed largely of former South African military
personnel who had fought border wars under the white minority
government in Pretoria before the end of apartheid in 1994.
Strasser, who was deposed in 1996 and now lives with his
mother outside Freetown, said he discussed the concession with
Tony Buckingham, a British-born businessman and once a partner
in EO. He now runs Heritage Oil, which has operations in Africa,
the Middle East and Russia.
Strasser said Buckingham played a central role as a broker
in the EO deal. A Heritage spokesman declined to comment.
Joubert, 43, and six of his current employees formerly
worked for military contractor EO in Sierra Leone and Angola.
Joubert confirmed that Buckingham had been involved with EO
and Branch Energy but said he did not know whether the award of
the Koidu concession was in payment for services in fighting
rebels.
In the late 1990s rebels destroyed equipment at the Koidu
mine site.
Several changes of name and ownership took place before
Koidu Holdings started operations in 2003, the year after the
end of hostilities. It began production in 2004, with a plant
that could process 50 tonnes of hour per hour and a lease
covering 4.9 square kilometers.
Joubert said BSG Resources' total investment in Koidu
Holdings projects so far exceeds $300 million.
Output has risen to 10,000 carats per month, and the mine
sells 60 percent of its output to Tiffany's, which has also
contributed $50 million to the current expansion.
Koidu plans over the next six years to invest an additional
$1 billion in Sierra Leone, Joubert said.
SHOOTINGS AND RELOCATIONS
Despite its bullish prospects, the Koidu operation has been
dogged by controversy and incident.
In December 2007 armed Sierra Leone police, who were paid a
retainer by the company for security, killed two local people.
A nine-month suspension of operations followed. The company
reassessed its activities and chose to build a new plant, with a
capacity of 180 tonnes of ore per hour and an annual production
target of 550,000 carats.
The $200 million expansion is in its final stages, with
output increasing in May and reaching its target level two
months later.
Local non-government organisations said that in the run-up
to the 2007 incident Koidu Holdings dragged its feet in
relocating people out of houses near shafts that blasting had
made unsafe and in building new houses for them.
"They were doing them very slowly," said Patrick Tongu,
district manager of the Network Movement for Justice and
Development in Koidu.
Joubert rejected this position and said interference by NGOs
had slowed the resettlement programme.
The company said that as of March 1, 330 households were
resettled, and the remaining 713 households would be moved by
the second quarter of 2013. A total of 13,734 people are
involved, according to the most recently concluded study.
The paramount chief, who sits on Koidu Holding's board in a
non-executive position, sees benefits for the local people.
"First and foremost, it's providing employment opportunities
for the people of this chiefdom and beyond and also transferring
skills," Paul Ngaba Saquee V, once a truck driving instructor in
the United States, told Reuters.
Not far away from Koidu, meanwhile, a gang of men shovel mud
and sift it for diamonds under the merciless sun - the same kind
of operation that funded rebels during the civil war.
"I have no job, only talent," said 25-year-old Alpha Koroma,
who came from Freetown last year. "So I find myself in Kono (the
district around Koidu) to find diamonds."
(Editing by Mark John, Pascal Fletcher and Jane Baird)