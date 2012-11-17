* Observers, officials report large and enthusiastic turnout
* President bids for re-election against ex-military rival
* Counting underway by lantern light, results to take days
* Fast-growing economy looks to iron ore, oil development
By Simon Akam and Pascal Fletcher
FREETOWN, Nov 17 Sierra Leoneans thronged
polling stations on Saturday to vote in a close-fought election
they hope can rebrand their poor, war-scarred West African state
as an emerging democracy with the potential for fast growth from
mining and oil.
Election officials and observers reported a large and
enthusiastic turnout in the presidential and parliamentary
polls, with eager crowds of voters overwhelming polling stations
from the moment they opened in the steamy seaside capital
Freetown and across the nation.
In Saturday's ballot, incumbent President Ernest Bai Koroma
and his ruling All People's Congress (APC) faced a determined
challenge from Julius Maada Bio, a former junta leader who
represents the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP).
The vote is expected to be close. Former insurance executive
Koroma, 59, who wrested the presidency from the SLPP in a hotly
disputed 2007 vote, is considered the narrow favourite above
Bio, a 48-year-old retired army brigadier who was involved in
two military takeovers in the turbulent 1990s.
It was the third national vote held since the end of a
1991-2002 civil war that gave Sierra Leone international
notoriety as a "blood diamonds" battleground for rebels and
child soldiers.
It passed off with no major disruptions or violence reported
and some voters said they could not remember a more peaceful
election day. "Everything is now 1,000 percent better than the
dark days of the war," said former soldier Ibrahim Sesay, 64.
As dusk fell, the painstaking task of counting ballots by
hand was under way in the more than 9,000 polling stations
across the country, many of which lacked electric power.
"The process is on ... We have battery-operated lanterns,"
said Beola Coker, manager of a cluster of 16 voting stations
installed in the Laura Dove Secondary School off Kissy Road in
the East End of Freetown, a warren of narrow, cluttered streets.
OIL DEVELOPMENT
A spokesman for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said
results were expected to be announced in four to 10 days.
To win outright, a candidate must gain 55 percent of the
vote and the race may well go to a second round. With rivalry
between the APC and the SLPP running high, there are concerns a
close result could ignite violence.
The election was held amid rising expectations that
foreign-run iron ore mining and oil developments can start
lifting Sierra Leone's 5.5 million people out of poverty and
allow the country to definitively shed its past image of a
nation racked by one of Africa's most brutal civil wars.
"I think the whole world is looking at Sierra Leone at the
moment," said Jens Anders Toyberg-Frandzen, the U.N. envoy to
the country. He called the vote "a turning point in manifesting
that Sierra Leone has graduated from a post-conflict country to
one that is now on the path to development".
Although ethnic allegiances still shape Sierra Leone's
electoral landscape - Koroma's APC draws support from the Temne
and Limba peoples of the north, while the Mende of the south and
east traditionally vote SLPP - both candidates face pressure to
convert the mineral riches into jobs and improved livelihoods.
"I would like there to be more business, education, health
services ... I would like the prices of food to come down," said
Aminata Conteh, her sleeping baby strapped to her back, as she
cast her vote in the Salafia Primary School in east Freetown
minutes before the polls closed.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Koroma, wearing a white robe, voted in a west Freetown
polling station set up in an unfinished building, where he was
greeted by supporters chanting "world best, world best!".
"We feel very happy that Sierra Leoneans are motivated to
vote," the president said, adding the election had been peaceful
so far and praising the presence of international observers.
His rival Bio, also wearing white, cast his ballot outside a
west Freetown school, in a makeshift polling station made from
blue plastic sheeting and poles, with cardboard voting booths.
The election in the former British colony were one of the
most closely observed in Africa this year by monitors from the
European Union, the Commonwealth and the African Union.
The chief EU election observer, Richard Howitt, told Reuters
that apart from some polling stations opening late, there had
been no reports so far of any serious problems or violence.
"It's been very smooth, with a very good turnout," he said.
At stake in the vote is the opportunity to oversee millions
of dollars of investment in the aid-dependent country's
resources that include gold and diamonds, oil and iron ore.
Iron ore shipments by British companies African Minerals
and London Mining are expected to buoy the
economy to 20 percent growth this year - below original
forecasts of more than 50 percent but still one of the highest
growth rates on the planet.
Doubts remain over whether the election winner can root out
the graft from Sierra Leone's patronage-driven politics, fairly
distribute the mineral wealth and unite a society with deep
tribal and political divisions.
But most voters seemed hopeful about the outcome.
"The way I see people going around - no gunshots -
everything is cool," said John Adams Conteh, a 24-year-old
unemployed man. "When the results come out, I think it's going
to be cool. They will put the right man in the right place."