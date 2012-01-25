* Energy minister removed as power issues continue
* Sacking comes ahead of elections due later in 2012
By Simon Akam
FREETOWN, Jan 25 Sierra Leone's President Ernest
Bai Koroma has sacked Energy Minister Ogunlade Davidson over his
department's poor performance, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Koroma, who will be seeking re-election in November, has
promised to improve electricity and clean water supply in the
poor West African nation which is still recovering from a
devastating 11-year civil war that killed about 50,000.
"His (the minister's) sector has not been performing as the
president expected, and being head of the sector he has to take
responsibility," Unisa Sesay told Reuters by telephone in
Freetown.
Sesay said output from a hydroelectric dam at Bumbuna in the
centre of the country and management of other power generation
facilities were areas of concern.
Despite the Bumbuna dam coming online in 2009, power supply
is still intermittent in Sierra Leone, with the capital
Freetown, once nicknamed the "darkest city in Africa", still
struggling to shake the moniker.
The country as a whole also still has one of the lowest
power generation levels in sub-Saharan Africa, with less than
100 megawatts of capacity and many individuals and small
businesses still depending on generators.
In May last year Sierra Leone announced it had signed a
memorandum of understanding with Joule Africa, part of
California-based Joule Investments Group, to upgrade the Bumbuna
facility. The project plans to add another 350 megawatts of
generation capacity.
Water supply is also irregular with frequent interruptions
despite abundant rainfall and other water resources.
A statement from the president's office said Davidson, an
academic and government novice, was replaced by Oluniyi
Robbin-Coker, a former banker with Citibank who is currently
Koroma's private sector adviser.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Lewis and Alison
Williams)