FREETOWN, Sept 23 Sierra Leone's police have
imposed an indefinite ban on political rallies following a spate
of violence in the West African nation which is still recovering
from a long civil war, a police spokesman said on Friday.
The ban follows violent clashes in Sierra Leone's second
city of Bo, and similar incidents elsewhere.
Sierra Leone's police spokesman said the ban was a "cooling
off period", and police were also investigating the role of
traditional secret societies in electioneering and the
proliferation of handguns.
"The Sierra Leone police have decided to put a ban on
political activities, specifically rallies," police spokesman
Ibrahim Samura said on a local radio station on Friday morning.
"The police cannot sit idly by and see certain situations
occurring."
Gunfire broke out on Sept. 9 in the city of Bo after Julius
Maada Bio, the presidential candidate of the main opposition
Sierra Leone People's Party, was hit by a stone while visiting
the town.
Following the incident, youths went on the rampage, torching
buildings associated with the incumbent All People's Congress
Party.
Sierra Leoneans will go to the polls next year, a crucial
test of post-war recovery ten years after the end of the
country's devastating civil war.
Bio, who briefly led a military junta that ruled Sierra
Leone during the war, is hoping to unseat APC President Ernest
Bai Koroma.
Despite abundant resources including iron ore, bauxite and
diamonds, and increasing interest from foreign companies, Sierra
Leone remains one of the world's poorest nations.
Victor Foh, the national secretary-general of the ruling
APC, said his party would honour the police's decision.
"We are going to respect the ban. We are under the law and
we are not going to challenge, however bitter it may be," Foh
said.
But the leader of another smaller party, the People's
Movement for Democratic Change, said the police did not have the
authority to issue a ban on political rallies.
"It is outside their mandate," Charles Margai said. "I don't
think any of the political parties will honour it because there
is no mandate."
(Reporting by Simon Akam; Editing by Bate Felix and Sophie
Hares)