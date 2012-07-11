FREETOWN, July 11 At least 30 people are feared
drowned after a boat capsized off the coast of Sierra Leone in
bad weather over the weekend, Sierra Leonean and Guinean
authorities said on Wednesday.
The boat was carrying passengers and tonnes of merchandise
between the neighbouring capitals of Conakry in Guinea and
Freetown in Sierra Leone.
Guinean government spokesman Durus Yale Dore said he had
reports of 30 deaths.
Ibrahim Wurie, the head of Sierra Leone's maritime
administration, told journalists about 50 people had died,
though authorities had recovered only two corpses.
Authorities from both countries said they were not clear
whether the accident happened on Saturday or Sunday and only
heard about it on Wednesday.
Accidents on over-crowded and poorly maintained boats are
relatively common in the region. More than 80 people were killed
in Sierra Leone in 2009 when a boat carrying mostly school
children returning from holiday capsized.
(Reporting by Christo Johnson; Additional reporting by Saliou
Samb in Conakry; Writing by Joe Bavier and Bate Felix; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)