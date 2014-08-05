Aug 5 Sierra Rutile Ltd :
* Provides a briefing on Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone and
precautionary measures which have been implemented at Sierra
Rutile's operations
* There have been no reported or suspected cases of Ebola,
to date, at Sierra Rutile's operations
* Sierra Rutile has put in place precautionary measures to
reduce risks posed to its employees, contractors and visitors
* Measures include restrictions on travel to affected areas
for sierra rutile personnel
* Measures include limitation on access to Sierra Rutile's
sites to non-essential visitors
* There have been no disruptions to Sierra Rutile's
operations to date as a result of general Ebola outbreak in
country, with all operations and services currently operating as
normal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: