Aug 5 Sierra Rutile Ltd :

* Provides a briefing on Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone and precautionary measures which have been implemented at Sierra Rutile's operations

* There have been no reported or suspected cases of Ebola, to date, at Sierra Rutile's operations

* Sierra Rutile has put in place precautionary measures to reduce risks posed to its employees, contractors and visitors

* Measures include restrictions on travel to affected areas for sierra rutile personnel

* Measures include limitation on access to Sierra Rutile's sites to non-essential visitors

* There have been no disruptions to Sierra Rutile's operations to date as a result of general Ebola outbreak in country, with all operations and services currently operating as normal