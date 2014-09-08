Sept 8 Sierra Rutile Ltd :

* Notes government of Sierra Leone's announcement of a four- day lockdown, confining all citizens to their homes from 18th to 21st September, as a nationwide measure to contain Ebola outbreak

* Is currently assessing extent to which lockdown will impact operations

* Will provide an update and advise on contingency plans that will be implemented to mitigate, as best as possible, disruptions to its operations

* To date there continues to be no reported or suspected cases of Ebola at Sierra Rutile's operations