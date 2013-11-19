LONDON Nov 19 Mineral sands producer Sierra
Rutile, majority owned by specialist investment fund
Pala Investments, said on Tuesday it was in takeover talks with
unnamed parties.
"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as
to the terms of any such offer, should one be forthcoming," the
group, which operates in Sierra Leone, said in a statement.
The AIM-listed group has engaged RBC Capital Markets to act
as its financial adviser in connection with a potential sale.
The group's main product is rutile, one of a group of
titanium dioxide minerals mostly used in the manufacture of
white pigment for the paint, plastics and paper industries.
Sierra Rutile shares closed on Monday at 56.75 pence,
valuing the group at about 292 million pounds ($470 million).