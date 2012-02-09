Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO Feb 9 Mobile modem maker Sierra Wireless posted a fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday and revenue also fell from a year earlier as sales to former customers Barnes & Noble and Clearwire evaporated.
The Vancouver-based company reported a net loss of $13.7 million, or 44 cents a share, on revenue of $147.2 million. In the year-before quarter it eked out a profit of $800,000, or 3 cents a share, on sales of $167.2 million.
The company said it had adjusted earnings of 8 cents a share.
It said it expects no sales growth in the current quarter and net earnings of between $2 million and $3 million, or 6 to 10 cents a share.
Sierra hopes its AirCard USB modem becomes popular with wireless network operators that are launching next-generation LTE service. It struggled this year to recover from the lost business from Barnes & Noble's e-book readers and from cellular service provider Clearwire. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.