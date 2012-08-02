BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
Aug 2 Canada's Sierra Wireless Inc posted a second-quarter profit, aided by strong sales at its mobile computing division and a recent acquisition.
Sierra, which entered into a deal to buy machine-to-machine (M2M) assets from France's Sagemcom in June, gets roughly half its revenue from M2M, while the other half is from the sales of mobile modems and other components used in smartphones, tablets and laptop computers.
Sierra said net income was $3.6 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $6.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, net income was 30 cents a share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $167.4 million.
Mobile computing revenue rose to $89.9 million from $66.0 million a year earlier.
The company's shares closed at C$9.47 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.