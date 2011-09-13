HELSINKI, Sept 13 Finland's Sievi Capital warned on Tuesday its second-half sales and profit would miss forecasts, mostly due to falling demand for telecoms products.

Holding firm Sievi is known for its Scanfil business unit, a supplier to top Nordic telecom gear firms Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Nokia Siemens Networks .

Sievi said it now sees 2011 sales on a par with the 219.3 million euros ($300 million) in 2010, while operating profit at Scanfil would shrink in the second half from the first, but remain in the black.

Shares in Sievi closed down 1.46 percent at 2.02 euros. It issued the warning after the market closed.

