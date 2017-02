SINGAPORE Oct 31 High oil prices at $100 or more will derail global economic growth, just as the 2008 financial crisis did, Nobuo Tanaka, former executive director for the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Monday.

"If $100 oil continues, it will be as bad as 2008," Tanaka told the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) conference.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was trading 0.3 percent lower at $109.57 a barrel on Monday, after falling on Friday as uncertainties about Europe's plan to tackle its debt problems prompted some profit taking after the previous session's rally. (Reporting by Francis Kan, Editing by Miral Fahmy)