SINGAPORE Nov 4 Britain's BG Group will import additional spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Singapore from 2013 on top of the 3 million tonnes of term supply it is contracted to sell to power and industrial users in the city-state, said a company executive on Friday.

The cargoes will first be offered to BG's existing term customers, primarily power generation companies, before being opened up to smaller users of LNG, Anthony Barker, General Manager of BG Gas Marketing Singapore, told reporters at the Singapore International Energy Week.

"This is part of our effort to develop a gas trading business in Singapore," Barker said. (Reporting by Francis Kan)