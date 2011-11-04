* BG to offer spot cargoes to groups of small users

* Part of efforts to develop gas trading in Singapore

* Linked to Singapore's plan for electricity futures market (Adds details, background)

By Francis Kan

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Britain's BG Group will import additional spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Singapore from 2013 on top of the 3 million tonnes of term supply it is contracted to sell to power and industrial users in the city-state, a company executive said on Friday.

The cargoes will first be offered to BG's existing term customers, primarily power generation companies, before being opened up to smaller users of LNG, Anthony Barker, General Manager of BG Gas Marketing Singapore, told reporters at the Singapore International Energy Week.

"This is part of our effort to develop a gas trading business in Singapore," Barker said.

Singapore is building a 6 million tonnes per year (tpy) regasification facility primarily to meet growing domestic demand for power, but also as a platform to facilitate spot trading as more LNG traders set up operations.

Under an agreement with the government, BG will start importing up to 3 million tonnes per year of LNG, or around 3-4 cargoes a month, to term customers through the terminal when it becomes operational in the second quarter of 2013.

The gas company, which will source the fuel from its global portfolio, will also offer spot cargoes to groups of smaller users who may not require one whole cargo, Barker said.

"Whole cargoes can be accessed and shared by smaller LNG end-users. The aggregation agreement stipulates a transparent profit-sharing agreement with BG, something that may prove attractive in the start-up of trading activities with end-users," said Barker.

Singapore is prepared to expand the capacity of the LNG terminal to accommodate spot trading of the fuel, said S Iswaran, Second Minister for Trade and Industry in an interview with Reuters earlier this week.

BG's efforts to develop a gas market in Singapore is tied to the city-state's desire to set up an electricity futures market, Barker said, without giving details.

"Our customer base here is mainly the power generation companies, so there is a link to the electricity market," he said.

Singapore is looking at an electricity futures market that will allow industry players to hedge their pricing risk while providing new business opportunities for financial firms and energy traders, the head of the country's energy regulator said on Thursday. (Reporting by Francis Kan)