SINGAPORE Nov 1 Oil prices above $100 per barrel are a threat to the global economy, Richard Jones, deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

He also said the IEA was not looking at another release of emergency oil stocks. The IEA had coordinated a release of oil from emergency stocks earlier this year to help avoid a sharp slowdown in the global economy sparked by high energy prices.

Brent crude has stayed above $100 a barrel since February, when civil war cut output from OPEC producer Libya. The price has averaged over $111 this year. Brent traded above $109 on Tuesday.

Asian gas prices will remain high till more production comes online, Jones said at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) conference. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)