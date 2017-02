SINGAPORE Nov 1 Brazil's crude exports will triple to 1.5-1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2020, from 520,000 bpd now, Petrobras chief executive officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Tuesday.

He said crude exports to the United States and China will double to 400,000-450,000 bpd by 2020.

Gabrielli, speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week conference, said he does not think BG Group plans to sell its stake in its Brazil unit. (Reporting by Simon Webb, editing by Michael Urquhart)