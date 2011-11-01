SINGAPORE Nov 1 Brazilian state oil firm
Petrobras expects to become a net exporter of crude
oil and oil products by 2020, CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on
Tuesday.
Gabrielli, speaking at the Singapore International Energy
Week conference, also said the company plans to boost crude
refining by 2016 to account for 39 percent of Latin America's
total projected capacity.
"Brazil is going to be a big producer of oil as we are also
going to be a big consumer," he said.
The vast majority of Petrobras' revenue comes from sales in
Brazil.
The company plans to more than double oil production to make
Brazil one of the world's three largest oil producers by 2020.
Petrobras also plans to become one of the world's largest
publicly listed oil firms by tapping crude from the deepwater
region known as the subsalt, which is believed to hold more than
50 billion barrels of oil.
Gabrielli forecast Brazil's oil consumption to increase by
about 0.9 percent of the country's gross domestic product growth
next year.
