SINGAPORE Nov 1 Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras expects to become a net exporter of crude oil and oil products by 2020, CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Tuesday.

Gabrielli, speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week conference, also said the company plans to boost crude refining by 2016 to account for 39 percent of Latin America's total projected capacity.

"Brazil is going to be a big producer of oil as we are also going to be a big consumer," he said.

The vast majority of Petrobras' revenue comes from sales in Brazil.

The company plans to more than double oil production to make Brazil one of the world's three largest oil producers by 2020.

Petrobras also plans to become one of the world's largest publicly listed oil firms by tapping crude from the deepwater region known as the subsalt, which is believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels of oil.

Gabrielli forecast Brazil's oil consumption to increase by about 0.9 percent of the country's gross domestic product growth next year. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng;editing by Miral Fahmy)