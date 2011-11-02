SINGAPORE Nov 2 Brazil's Petrobras is looking for possibly an Asian partner for its wholly owned Japanese oil refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company is currently in talks with a few firms and is looking for a partner to supply crude and to buy fuel oil, Osvaldo Kawakami, general manager of Petrobras Japan, said on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week.

He declined to give a timeline on the decision or how much of a stake will be sold, adding that it will depend on the partner.

The company was expected to make a decision by the end of last year as to whether to revive a plan to upgrade the refinery in Japan to step up product exports to China.

Kawakami said any decisions on new investments and expansion will only take place when the firm has found a new partner.

The company is processing 80,000 barrels per day of crude oil, from a capacity of 100,000 bpd. Of its output, 30 percent is fuel oil, which is used for power generation in Japan.

The Brazilian firm wholly owns the Japan refiner after buying a 12.5 percent stake from Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp . It has envisaged using it as part of a distribution hub to sell crude oil to the Asian market. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)