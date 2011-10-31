SINGAPORE Oct 31 Shell expects Asia to be the key growth region for the oil major in the long term, and is looking to expand its activity in the region throughout its oil and gas businesses, said the company's chief executive on Monday.

"Asia Pacific for us is the key growth region in the portfolio of Shell. We see a lot of growth and hopefully enough growth that it can actually drive the worldwide economy," said Shell CEO Peter Voser at a press conference during Singapore International Energy Week. "That's where huge parts of our investments actually go." (Reporting by Francis Kan and Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)