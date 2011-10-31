* Asia to account for huge part of Shell's investments
* Shell sees expansions across oil, gas businesses
* Shale gas in North America may be used in China
(Adds details)
By Florence Tan and Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Shell expects Asia to be a key
growth region in the long term, accounting for a huge part of
the company's oil and gas investments as it expands, CEO Peter
Voser on Monday.
"Asia Pacific for us is the key growth region in the
portfolio of Shell. We see a lot of growth and hopefully enough
growth that it can actually drive the worldwide economy," Voser
told reporters at the Singapore International Energy Week.
"That's where huge parts of our investments actually go."
Shell is looking at a variety of projects in Asia, ranging
from a liquefied natural gas (LNG) venture in Indonesia to
upgrading its refinery in the Philippines to selling LNG to
Southeast Asian countries, Voser said.
The company is working on expanding gas output at the
Malampaya field offshore Philippines and is looking at investing
in its 110,000 barrels-per-day refinery at Tabangao, Batangas
near Manila, to meet new fuel standards, he added.
"We just would like the government to give us time to make
those investments," he said.
In July, the Philippine government said it would move
forward with a $1.5 billion expansion of the Malampaya project
with its partners Shell and Chevron.
Philippines Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug said it plans
to begin importing LNG in the next four to five years and is in
talks with U.S., Canadian and Australian suppliers.
In Indonesia, Shell is waiting for government approval to
buy a 30 percent stake in the Masela gas block in the Timor Sea
from Inpex Corp , Voser said.
The company is also keen to work across the whole chain in
Vietnam, from supplying LNG in the long term to entering the oil
retail business, he said.
Outside Asia, the company aims to start exploration drilling
in Alaska by the middle of next year, and is in discussions with
the authorities to resume work on two exploration wells in
Libya, he said.
CHINA SHALE GAS
Shell is also examining how it will tap the vast shale gas
resources in North America and may apply the same technologies
in China in the long run, Voser said.
Shale gas could be converted to chemicals or to
transportation fuels for consumption by trucks in Canada or for
exports, Voser said.
Shell could also export LNG from Canada to top Asian
consumers such as Korea, Japan and China, he said.
"That's the way we look at optimising shale gas principally
in North America and potentially long term in China," Voser
said.
Voser told Reuters in March that Shell aims spend $1 billion
a year over the next five years on shale gas in China if its
explorations works under way prove a success.
The company is drilling 17 wells in China, including for
tight gas and shale gas, in regions such as southwestern
Sichuan, China's most prolific gas province.
Shell, Europe's largest oil company by market
capitalisation, reported last week a big jump in third-quarter
profit last week, driven mainly by higher oil and gas prices
with help from increased production.
(Reporting by Francis Kan and Florence Tan; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)