SINGAPORE Oct 31 Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) expects prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia to continue rising with refining margins also expected to stay under pressure in 2012, its chief executive said on Monday.

"LNG prices are rising and we see this continuing," Peter Voser told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW).

"Refining is a cyclical business and there is significant capacity coming onstream," he added. "It also depends on demand. I would say refining margins will be under pressure next year."

Voser said he did not expect a hard landing for China's economy. "I am confident that the economy of China will grow in line with the aspirations of the Chinese people," he added.

(Reporting by Francis Kan; Writing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)