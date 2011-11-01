SINGAPORE Nov 1 Malaysian energy utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd will have to deal with gas shortages for another two to three months, the country's energy minister said on Tuesday.

"We have to grapple with this issue for the next two to three months. It is a maintenance issue rather than a complete lack of gas," Malaysia's Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Peter Chin said on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

Tenaga has been buying more expensive fuel oil to replace natural gas for electricity generation, which its chief executive has said cost the company an additional 2.1 billion ringgit ($684 million) in fuel costs for the second half of 2011. ($1=3.068 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Writing by Michael Urquhart; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)