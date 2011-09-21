ABIDJAN, Sept 21 Ivory Coast agriculture company SIFCA Group posted net profits of 54.72 billion CFA francs ($114 million) in 2010, from 17.36 billion CFA in 2009, it said on its Web site.

The company, part owned by Singapore's Olam International and Wilmar International , produces palm oil, cotton seed oil, natural rubber, and sugar in Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria and Ghana.

"Despite a difficult end of the year due to the post-election crisis (in Ivory Coast), the 2010 results are generally favourable thanks to strong prices for rubber and palm oil," SIFCA President Jean Louis Billon said on the site.

SIFCA's former president, Yves Lambelin, was kidnapped and killed during Ivory Coast's post-election conflict, along with two of his colleagues. ($1 = 478.417 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)