* SIFMA appoints Barclays co-head as new chairman
* New chairman brings capital markets background
* Says the industry is in 'unprecedented' territory
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Barclays Capital co-head Jerry
del Missier has a lot to do before he turns 50.
The newly appointed chairman of Wall Street's top trade
group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, takes the helm as U.S. regulators are in the
middle of crafting more than 200 new rules for the industry.
Over the next year, del Missier, 49, will be in charge of
navigating the diverse interests of the group's hundreds of
securities firms, banks and asset managers represented by
SIFMA.
There is also the challenge of rebuilding the image of Wall
Street in the public eye.
"That's a big job for anybody," said outgoing chair John
Taft, chief executive of RBC Wealth Management-U.S (RBC.N).
SIFMA chairs are appointed for a single 12-month term.
"Jerry's focus is on the capital markets business, operated
by a global financial institution, so he'll bring a different
set of expertise and commercial experience to bear on the
chairman's role than I did," he said.
Many of the issues now facing the industry are capital
markets-focused, Taft said, including oversight of the
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market in the wake of credit
default swaps that led to the financial crisis.
LAYERS OF UNCERTAINTY
Del Missier's career began in the derivatives market. He
worked for Scotiabank (BNS.N) in Toronto in the late 80s and
joined Bankers Trust in London in the early 90s, where he
managed the European derivatives business.
Del Missier joined Barclays (BARC.L) (BCS.N) in London in
1997, attracted by their new approach to technology and
trading.
"Barclays Capital was one of the pioneers in electronic
trading and an advocate for central clearing of
over-the-counter derivatives," del Missier said in an interview
with Reuters at the SIFMA conference in New York.
The Canadian-educated bank executive, who spent the bulk of
his career outside the United States, brings an international
perspective to the debate over regulatory reform in
Washington.
"I have a pretty intimate understanding of a lot of the
global issues and challenges facing the industry," del Missier
said. "I've never seen this many layers of uncertainty. It
starts with macroeconomics through all the way to regulatory
and global imbalances that exist."
REGAINING PUBLIC TRUST
Del Missier is also challenged with rebuilding trust in
financial institutions.
The reputation of big banks and Wall Street firms have
taken a hit in the wake of the financial crisis and the
collapse of futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd
MFGLQ.PK. Demonstrations and public protests have swept the
globe since September.
"This organization represents an industry during a time
when it is imperative that policymakers fully understand the
impact of the services we provide to our clients and the
economy," said Blythe Masters, head of global commodities at
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), who has worked with del Missier on
SIFMA's executive committee.
"It's an organization whose mission is to promote public
trust in our industry," she said. "We've had a crisis of public
trust and confidence, and it's important that we are led by
someone who is a strong person with impeccable integrity."
Del Missier was a part of the Barclays team that helped
salvage a major firm out of the ashes of Lehman Brothers, when
the bank filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
Barclays acquired Lehman's core U.S. broker-dealer and
built out the company's fixed-income business through the
purchase of Lehman's U.S. assets.
"He led the organization through that change," Masters
said. "Public trust and confidence is so important to the
proper functioning of our markets."
Del Missier, who moved to New York in early 2008, is
well-liked by colleagues.
"Jerry is one of the absolute very best managers and
leaders that I have met in my thirty years working in both the
financial markets, as well as government," said Patrick Durkin,
a colleague of del Missier and managing director at Barclays
Capital.
Del Missier takes on the dual role of communicating both
with regulators and the public.
"He's very steady in his management and decision-making
style, which is important in such a turbulent market," Durkin
said. "Jerry has always said we shouldn't rush to a conclusion,
but should push very hard, even delaying to get balanced
outcomes."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; editing by Chelsea Emery)