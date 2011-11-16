* SIFMA appoints Barclays co-head as new chairman

NEW YORK, Nov 16 Barclays Capital co-head Jerry del Missier has a lot to do before he turns 50.

The newly appointed chairman of Wall Street's top trade group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, takes the helm as U.S. regulators are in the middle of crafting more than 200 new rules for the industry.

Over the next year, del Missier, 49, will be in charge of navigating the diverse interests of the group's hundreds of securities firms, banks and asset managers represented by SIFMA.

There is also the challenge of rebuilding the image of Wall Street in the public eye.

"That's a big job for anybody," said outgoing chair John Taft, chief executive of RBC Wealth Management-U.S (RBC.N).

SIFMA chairs are appointed for a single 12-month term.

"Jerry's focus is on the capital markets business, operated by a global financial institution, so he'll bring a different set of expertise and commercial experience to bear on the chairman's role than I did," he said.

Many of the issues now facing the industry are capital markets-focused, Taft said, including oversight of the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market in the wake of credit default swaps that led to the financial crisis.

LAYERS OF UNCERTAINTY

Del Missier's career began in the derivatives market. He worked for Scotiabank (BNS.N) in Toronto in the late 80s and joined Bankers Trust in London in the early 90s, where he managed the European derivatives business.

Del Missier joined Barclays (BARC.L) (BCS.N) in London in 1997, attracted by their new approach to technology and trading.

"Barclays Capital was one of the pioneers in electronic trading and an advocate for central clearing of over-the-counter derivatives," del Missier said in an interview with Reuters at the SIFMA conference in New York.

The Canadian-educated bank executive, who spent the bulk of his career outside the United States, brings an international perspective to the debate over regulatory reform in Washington.

"I have a pretty intimate understanding of a lot of the global issues and challenges facing the industry," del Missier said. "I've never seen this many layers of uncertainty. It starts with macroeconomics through all the way to regulatory and global imbalances that exist."

REGAINING PUBLIC TRUST

Del Missier is also challenged with rebuilding trust in financial institutions.

The reputation of big banks and Wall Street firms have taken a hit in the wake of the financial crisis and the collapse of futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK. Demonstrations and public protests have swept the globe since September.

"This organization represents an industry during a time when it is imperative that policymakers fully understand the impact of the services we provide to our clients and the economy," said Blythe Masters, head of global commodities at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), who has worked with del Missier on SIFMA's executive committee.

"It's an organization whose mission is to promote public trust in our industry," she said. "We've had a crisis of public trust and confidence, and it's important that we are led by someone who is a strong person with impeccable integrity."

Del Missier was a part of the Barclays team that helped salvage a major firm out of the ashes of Lehman Brothers, when the bank filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

Barclays acquired Lehman's core U.S. broker-dealer and built out the company's fixed-income business through the purchase of Lehman's U.S. assets.

"He led the organization through that change," Masters said. "Public trust and confidence is so important to the proper functioning of our markets."

Del Missier, who moved to New York in early 2008, is well-liked by colleagues.

"Jerry is one of the absolute very best managers and leaders that I have met in my thirty years working in both the financial markets, as well as government," said Patrick Durkin, a colleague of del Missier and managing director at Barclays Capital.

Del Missier takes on the dual role of communicating both with regulators and the public.

"He's very steady in his management and decision-making style, which is important in such a turbulent market," Durkin said. "Jerry has always said we shouldn't rush to a conclusion, but should push very hard, even delaying to get balanced outcomes."

