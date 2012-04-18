BOSTON April 18 The wealth management industry has to do a better job of working with clients in the ways they prefer, John Thiel, head of the U.S. wealth management group at Merrill Lynch, said on Wednesday.

Firms need to do adapt their approach to address clients who vary by demographics, needs and how they want pay for services, Thiel said at a conference in Boston sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the retail brokerage industry's trade group.

"Sometimes I think we act like a hammer, and to a hammer everything looks like a nail," said Thiel.

As an industry veteran with more than 20 years in the brokerage and private banking businesses at Merrill, a unit of Bank of America Corp., Thiel is charged with managing more than 15,000 financial advisers in the wealth management group and 300 private wealth advisers in Merrill's Private Banking and Investment Group.

Focusing on these issues is important at a time when the wealth in households with more than $1 million in investable assets is projected to grow from $39 trillion in 2011 to $87 trillion by 2020, Thiel said.

He told the crowd of wealth management firm executives and employees that one way to better connect with clients is to let them define how they want interact with an a d viser, rather than sticking with a traditional formula of, say, meeting four times a year to discuss portfolio performance. Th e change could mean using video conferencing to meet with clients who lack the time to meet in person but want to see their advisers' face.

Advisers also need to do a better job of finding out how clients want access to their records, Thiel said. Some may still want paper documents sent to their homes, while others may prefer delivery by email, or a secure place on the firm's website where they can access information when they need it.

"The client is going to define to us - especially around the use of technology - how they want to interact with us," Thiel said.

Brushing up communication skills is also key, Thiel said. Clients want simple questions addressed - such as whether can live in the manner they're accustomed to for a long time or whether they can afford a second home. That contrasts with the tendency of advisers to speak about investment performance against benchmarks and use jargon like "alpha" and "beta."

"I'm convinced that we still don't speak to the clients the way that they prefer to be spoken to," he said.

Thiel also said advisers need to make sure they've developed a robust and consistent investment process that can be repeated client to client, but adapted based on the individual's outcomes and risk tolerance. (Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Leslie Adler)