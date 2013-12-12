BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
WASHINGTON Dec 12 Former U.S. Republican Senator Judd Gregg is stepping down from his post as chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), after less than a year in the position.
The board of SIFMA, a major Wall Street trade group, appointed its current president Ken Bentsen as Gregg's replacement, SIFMA said in a statement.
Gregg will continue serving as a senior adviser to the group, which has played an important role in lobbying for changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and in mounting legal challenges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.