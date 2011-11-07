* Investor confidence needs to be rebuilt, Stifel CEO says

* Says financial reform should focus on raising capital

By Ashley Lau

NEW YORK, Nov 7 Increasing clarity in U.S. financial market regulation is key to rebuilding investor confidence and achieving healthy capital levels in the economy, the head of Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) said on Monday.

Financial industry "regulatory burdens are higher and confidence is lower" today, Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski told industry leaders at the annual Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association meeting in New York.

"As an industry, we need to take a step back and realize that without the bedrock of our industry -- fair, transparent markets supported by individuals and corporations -- we have lost ground," he said during a live interview with television host Charlie Rose at the conference.

At the core of U.S. financial reform should be the push to raise capital levels, Kruszewski said. The allowance of non-equity items to be counted as capital caused financial institutions to be overly de-levered during the financial crisis, he said.

The efficient allocation of capital can be best achieved through clearer regulation, he said.

"I think there's effective, smart regulation that deals with capital levels," he said. "We don't need 5,000 pages of regulation uncertainty to accomplish those goals."

Kruszewski said too much regulation to help eliminate risk can burden the industry and is "contrary to what capitalism is all about."

With more transparent regulation will come greater investor confidence, Kruszewski said, which is ultimately what will help bring the U.S. economy back on track.

"Leading the list is confidence," he said. "Confidence and conviction that if you put money to work, that money can have a fair return."

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)