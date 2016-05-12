AMSTERDAM May 12 Shares in Dutch offshore
energy engineer Sif Group rose on their first day of
trading in a sign that investors are attracted to a company that
stands to benefit from government pledges to boost renewable
power generation.
The company, which makes foundations for offshore structures
including wind turbines and oil platforms, had originally
planned to list in February but postponed the offering due to
poor market conditions.
Shares in the company rose 1 percent above their offer price
of 14 euros in Amsterdam's first listing of the year on
Thursday, before settling back to 14.05 euros by 0711 GMT.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)