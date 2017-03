April 24 SIG Plc :

* Disposal of Miller Pattison insulation contracting business

* Nominal initial cash consideration of £1

* Deferred cash consideration of £1.5m payable on 31 december 2016

* In addition, SIG will provide £5.3m in cash To Miller Pattison at completion.

* SIG expects to incur an associated exceptional charge in 2014 of c.£13m relating to divestment

