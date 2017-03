Aug 12 SIG Plc :

* Interim dividend 1.42 pence per share

* H1 sales increased 6.5 pct and 7.1 pct on a like-for-like basis

* H1 revenue 1,286.9 mln stg versus 1,208.3 mln stg

* H1 underlying profit before tax 41.5 mln stg versus 33.6 mln stg

* For full year we now expect to deliver a net benefit of around 7 mln stg, above upper end of our previously stated 1-5 mln stg range