July 8 SIG Plc

* Group sales from continuing operations increased by c.6.5% in first half to c.£1,285m

* As a result underlying profit before tax in h1 is expected to be at least £40m (h1 2013: £33.6m*) despite being adversely affected by strengthening of sterling against euro

* Like-for-like sales in first half increased by 11.5% in uk & ireland and 3.2% in mainland europe, with france ahead by 2.1% and germany up by 5.1%

* While construction markets in mainland europe remain variable, with france continuing to decline, outlook for uk remains positive. Further company coverage: