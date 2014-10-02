GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
Oct 2 SIG Plc
* Successfully refinanced its £250m revolving credit facility on more favourable terms
* Facility ensures SIG has sufficient funding headroom and liquidity to support its medium-term strategic plans
* Facility, which matures in October 2019, secured with five banks Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS Commerzbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.