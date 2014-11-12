Nov 12 SIG Plc

* Like-For-Like revenues increased by 1.7 pct compared to prior year as SIG continued to outperform market

* LFL sales were ahead by 7.2 pct in UK and Ireland but down 3.2 pct in mainland Europe.

* Trading conditions in mainland Europe, particularly Germany and Poland, weakened due to deteriorating macroeconomic environment, not helped by political uncertainties in ukraine

* LFL revenues in period declined by 4.1 pct in Germany and 9.8 pct in Poland

* Now targeting a cumulative net benefit from its strategic initiatives at upper end of previously announced 15-20 mln stg range. Target for 2016 remains about 30 mln stg