Nov 12 SIG Plc
* Like-For-Like revenues increased by 1.7 pct compared to
prior year as SIG continued to outperform market
* LFL sales were ahead by 7.2 pct in UK and Ireland but down
3.2 pct in mainland Europe.
* Trading conditions in mainland Europe, particularly
Germany and Poland, weakened due to deteriorating macroeconomic
environment, not helped by political uncertainties in ukraine
* LFL revenues in period declined by 4.1 pct in Germany and
9.8 pct in Poland
* Now targeting a cumulative net benefit from its strategic
initiatives at upper end of previously announced 15-20 mln stg
range. Target for 2016 remains about 30 mln stg
