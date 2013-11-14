(Corrects headline to say like-for-like sales rose in the four
months to October, not in the third quarter)
Nov 14 SIG PLC :
* Interim management statement
* Group sales from continuing operations for the year to
October increased by over 3%, from currency benfits
* Like-for-like sales up by c.2% in the four months July to
October
* Like for like sales for the year to date however declined by
c.1% due to the poor weather at the start of 2013
* Mainland Europe, like for like sales for last four months
increased by c.0.5%, with
Poland and Benelux exhibiting strongest progress
* Uk & ireland like for like sales for July to October
increased by c.3%
* Gross margin for the group continues to be slightly ahead of
the same period last year
* Co on track to meet its expectations in 2013
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here