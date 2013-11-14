(Corrects headline to say like-for-like sales rose in the four months to October, not in the third quarter) Nov 14 SIG PLC : * Interim management statement * Group sales from continuing operations for the year to October increased by over 3%, from currency benfits * Like-for-like sales up by c.2% in the four months July to October * Like for like sales for the year to date however declined by c.1% due to the poor weather at the start of 2013 * Mainland Europe, like for like sales for last four months increased by c.0.5%, with

Poland and Benelux exhibiting strongest progress * Uk & ireland like for like sales for July to October increased by c.3% * Gross margin for the group continues to be slightly ahead of the same period last year * Co on track to meet its expectations in 2013