May 16 Building materials supplier SIG Plc said challenging markets and harsh winter in Europe in January-April have hurt first-half performance and added that it did not expect to recover the shortfall in sales in the remaining two months.

SIG, which operates in the UK and several countries in mainland Europe, said group sales per day from continuing operations fell about 4 percent in constant currency for January-April from a year earlier.

The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, said European construction markets were affected by the harsh winter, which continued to mid-April. Mainland Europe sales per day in constant currency were down about 4.5 percent.