* FY adj pretax profit to be a touch above the upper end of
mkt view
* Sales from cont ops rise 8 pct to 2.74 bln stg
* Warns market volumes to be slightly down in 2012
Jan 12 British building products group SIG
Plc expects full-year profit to top analysts'
expectations as a milder winter aided construction activity, but
the company warned that volumes could be slightly down in 2012.
SIG, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist
construction materials, expects adjusted pretax profit to be
slightly above the upper end of the range of analysts'
expectations for 2011.
Sales from continuing operations rose 8 percent to about
2.74 billion pounds.
Analysts were expecting the company to post pretax profit of
77.3 million pounds on revenue of 2.75 billion pounds, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Earlier this week, Britain's largest tile retailer Topps
Tiles said like-for-like revenue in the first 13 weeks
of the financial year fell by 4.2 percent due to tough trading
conditions.
Even though SIG warned of a drop in volumes in 2012, it
expects to continue to gain market share.
Shares of SIG, which was founded in 1957 in Sheffield as an
insulation distribution business, fell 5 percent in the last
three months, compared with a 2 percent rise in FTSE Mid 250
Index.
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)