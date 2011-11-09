(Adds details)

* Sales for 10 months to October-end rises 8 pct

* Sees subdued demand from all regions in 2012

Nov 9 SIG Plc's sales for the 10 months to end-October rose 8 percent, aided by the strength of its European business, but the insulation and roofing group forecast subdued demand levels from its countries of operation in 2012.

The company, which was founded in 1957 in Sheffield as an insulation distribution business, said it expected the UK and Irish markets to show some modest decline compared with 2011, reflecting lower consumer spending.

"While performance in individual countries may differ, overall SIG expects demand in Mainland Europe to range from flat to slightly positive," the company said in a statement.

The company, which had been trading in line with its expectations since August, also said it was on track to cut its debt at the year end to well below the 163 million pounds reported at the end of June.

Growth in the value of UK offices, shops and warehouses slowed to 0.3 percent in the September quarter, from 0.5 percent in the prior quarter, with the stagnating economy hurting the country's real estate market, research showed last week.

SIG shares, which have lost more than a third of their value over the last six months, closed at 92.50 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 545 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)