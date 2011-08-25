* H1 underlying pretax profit 35.4 mln pounds, vs 21.6 mln

* Revenue 1.34 billion pounds, up 10.2 percent

* Reinstates dividend with 0.75 penny payout

* Shares down 2.8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Aug 25 British building products group SIG forecast a slowdown in growth in its second half from a potent mix of tough macro economic headwinds, the effect of public sector spending reductions in the UK, and tough comparative numbers.

"We expect growth to moderate in the second half because we'll be up against stronger comparators, there's a weaker economic backdrop, and in the UK the impact of government cuts," Chief Executive Chris Davies told Reuters on Thursday.

SIG, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, makes about 6 percent of its annual revenue from UK public sector new building programmes.

Davies said he expected government cut backs on projects, such as new schools and hospitals, to hit SIG's second half.

"The amount of new work that's coming up for tender for our contractor customers is reducing and that will feed through to work loads in due course," he said, noting that local authorities have also been cutting back on repair and maintenance budgets for social housing.

SIG posted an expected 64 percent rise in first-half profit and reinstated its dividend, helped by better markets in mainland Europe, where it makes 56 percent of its revenue, cost control and moderate price increases.

"Despite the uncertainties, we're well positioned for the remainder of the year," said Davies. He predicted year-on-year progress, underscored by an interim dividend of 0.75 pence, its first since 2008.

Shares in SIG, which have lost a quarter of their value over the past month, were down 2.8 percent at 103 pence at 0853 GMT, valuing the business at about 585 million pounds ($959 million).

Analysts at Liberum Capital said the stock looks expensive relative to rivals Travis Perkins and Wolseley .

SIG, which operates in 11 countries in Europe, made an underlying pretax profit of 35.4 million pounds in the six months to June 30, in line with company guidance issued last month and up from 18.5 million in the 2010 period.

That was achieved on the back of a 10.2 percent rise in revenue from continuing businesses to 1.34 billion pounds, with margins flat. Sales in mainland Europe were increased 15.5 percent, while they were up 4.2 percent in the UK and Ireland.

In July, year-on-year percentage sales growth was in the high single digits for mainland Europe and slightly positive in Britain and Ireland, SIG said.

British consumer confidence edged down further in July, a survey showed on Thursday, in another sign that subdued consumption will remain a major drag on the fragile economic recovery.

Also on Thursday, shares in Topps Tiles slumped 25 percent after the tile and wood flooring supplier warned on full year profit.

It said underlying sales had plummeted 10.4 percent in the first seven weeks of its fourth quarter, blaming a fresh decline in consumer confidence. ($1=0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Dan Lalor)