Jan 13 SIG Plc, a British speciality
building products supplier, said it anticipated trading
conditions in 2015 to remain variable, with progress likely to
be weighted towards the second half of the year.
The company, which operates in the UK and mainland Europe,
expects uncertainty to remain in mainland Europe, with no
indication of any improvement in either the French or German
construction markets.
SIG reported a 2.5 percent increase in group revenue from
continuing operations at 2.6 billion pounds ($3.94 billion), and
said it expected underlying pretax profit for 2014 to be
slightly ahead of market estimates.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
