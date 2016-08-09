Aug 9 Building materials supplier SIG Plc said the uncertainty resulting from Britain's vote to leave the European Union made its outlook more difficult to assess, and added construction activity in the U.K. had slowed before and after the vote.

Brexit has hit the British construction industry hard, with a business survey showing the sector suffered its sharpest downturn in seven years last month.

SIG said its underlying pretax profit for the six months to June 30 rose 20 percent to 47.7 million pounds ($62 million). Revenue rose 11 percent to 1.38 billion pounds.

