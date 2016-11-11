UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Nov 11 Building materials supplier SIG Plc said it expects full year underlying pretax profit to be lower than last year's, hurt by softer trading conditions and intensified competition in the UK market after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
SIG said it expects underlying pretax profit to be in the range of 75 - 80 million pounds ($94.3-$100.5 million) for the year ending Dec. 31. It reported an underlying pretax profit of 87.4 million pounds last year.
Separately, the company also said Chief Executive Stuart Mitchell has stepped down with immediate effect. It named Mel Ewell, non-executive director, as its interim group CEO.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders