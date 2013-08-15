Aug 15 SIG PLC : * Auto alert - SIG PLC interim dividend 1.15 pence per share * H1 revenue £1,277.4M * H1 underlying profit before tax £30.2M * H1 performance affected by extended winter and weak market conditions * Outlook and expectations for the year unchanged * Signs that market conditions are starting to improve in the UK * Construction activity in mainland Europe remains weak * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here