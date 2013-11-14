Nov 14 Building materials provider SIG Plc
said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the four
months to October helped by improvements in European
construction markets and said it was on track to meet its
full-year expectations.
The company, which provides insulation products, interior
fittings and materials for roofs, said like-for-like sales in
mainland Europe inched up 0.5 percent in the four months to
October as Poland and Benelux exhibited strong progress.
SIG, whose insulation products are used for heat management,
fire protection and sound control, also said sales in France -
which accounts for about a quarter of its revenue - were
positive, although the German market was slightly down.
The company said UK and Ireland sales, which account for a
little less than half of its revenue, rose 3 percent.
Shares in the South Yorkshire-headquartered company were up
2.3 percent at 210.5 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.