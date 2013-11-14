Nov 14 Building materials provider SIG Plc said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the four months to October helped by improvements in European construction markets and said it was on track to meet its full-year expectations.

The company, which provides insulation products, interior fittings and materials for roofs, said like-for-like sales in mainland Europe inched up 0.5 percent in the four months to October as Poland and Benelux exhibited strong progress.

SIG, whose insulation products are used for heat management, fire protection and sound control, also said sales in France - which accounts for about a quarter of its revenue - were positive, although the German market was slightly down.

The company said UK and Ireland sales, which account for a little less than half of its revenue, rose 3 percent.

Shares in the South Yorkshire-headquartered company were up 2.3 percent at 210.5 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.