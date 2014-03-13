March 13 Building materials supplier SIG Plc
said full-year underlying pretax profit rose 5.3 percent
as the UK residential construction market picked up in the
second half of 2013.
The company, which operates in Europe as well as the UK,
said it expected construction activity in the UK residential
market to remain buoyant, with the non-residential sector
continuing to be broadly flat.
SIG reported an underlying pretax profit of 88.1 million
pounds ($146.3 million).
The company said in January it expected a full-year profit
of at least 85.8 million pounds. Analysts on an average had
expected 82.47 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue for 2013 rose 4.4 percent to 2.58 billion pounds,
falling short of the average estimate of 2.69 billion pounds.