* Bankruptcy filing stems from dispute with PharmAthene
* Siga lists assets of $209.5 mln; liabilities of $197.9 mln
* Siga shares fall 31 pct; PharmAthene down 21 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 16 Siga Technologies Inc, a
supplier of antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic
stockpile, filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection as it seeks
time to appeal a court order favoring PharmAthene Inc in
a licensing dispute.
Shares of the company, which is also developing a potential
treatment against Ebola, fell as much as 31 percent in early
trading on Tuesday.
PharmAthene shares fell 21 percent.
The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug.8 ruled that
PharmAthene is entitled to a lumpsum payment in damages from
Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to
its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat, Siga said.
The court did not specify the amount but Siga said in
bankruptcy court documents that it expected it to be as much as
$232 million.
Siga said it would appeal the ruling but must post a bond
for the full amount of the damages plus post-judgment interest
under Delaware law.
The biodefense drug developer listed total assets of $209.5
million and liabilities of $197.9 million in its Chapter 11
petition with the Southern District of New York.
PharmAthene, which helped fund the development of
Tecovirimat, sued Siga in 2006, accusing the company of reneging
on a promise to grant a licensing agreement. PharmAthene was
entitled to a 50 percent profit from the drug's sales.
Siga said in 2011 it won a five-year U.S. government
contract for 2 million doses of the drug, in a deal that could
be worth as much as $2.8 billion. (bit.ly/1oUX3e2)
The only way to stop PharmAthene from enforcing the Chancery
court's judgment and to continue operating as a going concern
was to file for bankruptcy protection, Siga said on Tuesday.
The company said the filing would also preserve its ability
to supply the antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. Strategic
National Stockpile under Project BioShield Act of 2004.
Project BioShield was created by Congress to speed up the
development of drugs and vaccines against chemical, biological,
radiological and nuclear threats.
Tecovirimat has a fast-track status from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and upon approval will be sold under the
brand name Arestvyr.
Siga develops drugs against diseases such as smallpox and
dengue. The company has partnerships with U.S. agencies
including the Department of Health and Human Services, the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of
Defense.
Siga shares were down 13 percent at $1.25, recovering from a
low pf 99 cents. Up to Monday's close of $1.44, the shares had
more than halved in the past year.
PharmAthene's shares were trading down 11.8 percent at $1.94
on the American Stock Exchange.
The case is In re: Siga Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No: 14-12623.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)