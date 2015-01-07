Jan 7 A Delaware judge on Wednesday ordered Siga
Technologies Inc, a supplier of an antiviral smallpox drug to
the U.S. strategic stockpile, to pay PharmAthene Inc $113.1
million in damages in a licensing dispute.
The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug. 8 ruled that
PharmAthene is entitled to damages from Siga for its failure to
execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral
smallpox drug, Tecovirimat. Wednesday's ruling determined those
damages, which are to include as-yet unspecified prejudgment
interest, according to court documents.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)